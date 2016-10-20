B Team volleyball cranks out a win over Hendricks



RTR’s B Team Ladies, with Madison Witte at the net, are pictured during their game against the Hendricks Grizzlies.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR B Team had a five-set victory over the Hendricks Grizzles last Thursday. The scores of the sets were 25-12, 17- 25, 15-25, 5-17 and 16-14.

Yes, the first four sets were in the bag for the leading team when that team reached the 20 mark. However, the fifth set was a nail biter to the finish.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Haley Muenchow with a play at the net during last week’s B-team matchup with Hendricks. RTR won a close game—25-12, 17-25, 15-25, 25-17, 16-14.