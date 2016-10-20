Lady Knights lose tough one against MACCRAY

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights trav­eled to Clara City last Tuesday to play some conference volleyball. The Wolverines were the North Champions of the Camden Conference this year in volleyball.

The Lady Knights came out of the chute playing some of their best vol­leyball of the season. The Knights would win the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-22. The Wolverines would then put things to­gether to win the next two sets by scores of 25-9 and 25-21. In a very close fifth set the home team Wolver­ines would come out on top by a score of 15-12.

