Lady Knights lose tough one against MACCRAY
October 20, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Lady Knights traveled to Clara City last Tuesday to play some conference volleyball. The Wolverines were the North Champions of the Camden Conference this year in volleyball.
The Lady Knights came out of the chute playing some of their best volleyball of the season. The Knights would win the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-22. The Wolverines would then put things together to win the next two sets by scores of 25-9 and 25-21. In a very close fifth set the home team Wolverines would come out on top by a score of 15-12.
