Oct. 25, 1932 – Oct. 13, 2016

Mass of Christian Burial for Leon Thooft, age 93 of Tyler, was Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m. at St. Diony­sius Catholic Church in Ty­ler. Visitation was Monday, 5-7 p.m. with a prayer ser­vice at 7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Jo­hansen Chapel in Tyler. Burial was in St. Dionysius Catholic Cemetery.

He died Thursday, Oct. 13 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements were pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Leon Camillus Thooft was born June 22, 1923 to Camielle and Maria (La­mote) Thooft in Lincoln County near Tyler. He grew up on the family farm and became a farmer himself. On June 19, 1962 Leon married Lucy Balster at St. Columba Catholic Church in Iona. The couple was blessed with 48 years of life together. They farmed near Tyler then moved into town in 1965. Following a decline in health, they be­came residents at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. Lucy died Dec. 21, 2010. Leon died Thursday, Oct. 13 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home at the age of 93.

Leon was a member of St. Dionysius Catholic Church. He enjoyed his life work of farming, as well as playing cards, playing ball with the family, and the outings taken by residents at the nursing home.

Leon is lovingly remem­bered by his brother Er­nest E. Thooft of Tyler, and many nieces and neph­ews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucy, his parents, his sister Julia Labat, and a brother, An­drew Thooft.

Blessed be his memory.