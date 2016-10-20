RTR 4th-5th grade finish undefeated



RTR’s 4th-5th grade football team finished their season with a 4-0 record at the Wabasso Youth Football Jamboree, ending 7-2 on the season. Pictured left to right in front Sean Griesse (kneeling,) Gabe Elton, Drew Chandler, Chase Christianson, Dawson Brust, Carter Sutherland, Jase Wieme, Connor Simonson (kneeling,) Dakota Burke, Kason Dybdahl, Logan DeBeer and Kyle Kallemeyn (kneeling.) In the second row are Logan Roelofs, Seth Cowell, Joshua Kraft, Kai Drake, Carson Gylling, Isaac Dagel, Abe Gunnare, Aidan Johnson, Logan Kidman, Kyle Thooft, Isaac Norgaard, Blake Christianson, Ben Guida, Braxton Stiner, Anthony Lovre and Tarin Bingham. Coaches are Terry Christianson, Trent Griesse, Steve Lovre and Bennett Thooft. Not pictured are Ethan Vanbinsbergen and Coaches Dave Kraft and Ross Birath.

