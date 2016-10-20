Short-handed RTR Knights lose to MCC Rebels 55-0

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

It was not a pretty game for the football Knights last Thursday in Slayton. Once again the team had to play some football with­out some key players. The Rebels from MCC would score plenty of points on their way to a 55-0 victory. The score at the half was 34-0.

The yardage for the game was heavily tilted for the home team. The Rebels would outgain the Knights 461 yards to only 69 yards for the visiting Knights. First downs favored the Rebels, 18 to 4.

