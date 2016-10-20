Virgil Bedow
October 20, 2016
Virgil Bedow, age 88 of Marshall, passed away Monday, Oct. 10 at Boulder Estates in Marshall. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Evangelical Free Church in Marshall. Following a reception, interment was in the Hope Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Visitation continued one hour prior to the service, 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Virgil Edwin Bedow was born Dec. 26, 1927 in Amiret, the eldest son of John and Lila (Madden) Bedow. Virgil was confirmed in his youth at the Lutheran church in Arco and was baptized as an adult in the Baptist church in Tyler. He grew up near Arco, attending school there. He attended the University of Minnesota one year before returning home to help on the family farm.
On June 30, 1946 Virgil was united in marriage to Avis Cronk at the Free Methodist Church in Armstrong, Iowa. The couple made their home and farmed first north and then east of Tyler for nearly 60 years. They moved to Marshall in 2006 and into Boulder Estates in 2015. The couple spent an amazing 70 years of marriage together and raised five children—Carol, Steve, Rolly, Connie and Carla.
In the early years on the dairy farm, Virgil enjoyed horses, motorcycling, water fights, and playing Rook. Later he followed football and baseball, and played cards and Pegs and Jokers with his family and friends. He and Avis enjoyed six years of wintering in Mission, Texas. Virgil served as an elder at the Marshall Evangelical Free Church and was active with the Gideons and participated in the prison ministry. Virgil’s good humor and outgoing friendliness will certainly be missed.
Virgil entered his Heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 10 in Marshall at the age of 88 years, nine months and 14 days. Blessed be his memory.
Virgil is survived by his wife Avis Bedow of Marshall; five children—Carol (and Rodney) Glidewell of Pipestone, Steve (and Diane) Bedow of Lewisville, Texas, Rolly (and Lois) Bedow of Tyler, Connie (and Will) Weiss of Rochester, and Carla (and Mike) Spanger of Athens, Georgia; thirteen grandchildren—Lynn Glidewell, Scot Glidewell, Ryan (and Heather) Glidewell, Tim (and Sandy) Bedow, Kurt (and Nicki) Bedow, Michael Bedow, Dan (and Julie) Bedow, Joel (and Vanessa) Bedow, Victoria (and Andy) Taylor, Alex Weiss, Amy (and David) Rubin, Jared (and Lacey) McChesney, and Savannah Spranger; 29 great-grandchildren and another on the way; siblings—Drusilla Pederson, Reva Rode, Betty Hulsebus, Loretta Brand, Ronald (and Jeannette) Bedow, Shirley (and John) Kor, and Dennis Bedow; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lila Bedow, infant brother Loren Bedow, brother Roger Bedow, and great-granddaughter Megan Bedow.
Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. Guest book and tribute wall available online at www.hamiltonfh.com