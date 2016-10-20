Dec. 26, 1927 – Oct. 10, 2016

Virgil Bedow, age 88 of Marshall, passed away Monday, Oct. 10 at Boulder Estates in Marshall. Funer­al services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Evangelical Free Church in Marshall. Following a re­ception, interment was in the Hope Cemetery in Ty­ler. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Visitation contin­ued one hour prior to the service, 10-11 a.m. Satur­day at the church.

Virgil Edwin Bedow was born Dec. 26, 1927 in Amiret, the eldest son of John and Lila (Madden) Bedow. Virgil was con­firmed in his youth at the Lutheran church in Arco and was baptized as an adult in the Baptist church in Tyler. He grew up near Arco, attending school there. He attended the University of Minnesota one year before returning home to help on the family farm.

On June 30, 1946 Vir­gil was united in mar­riage to Avis Cronk at the Free Methodist Church in Armstrong, Iowa. The couple made their home and farmed first north and then east of Tyler for near­ly 60 years. They moved to Marshall in 2006 and into Boulder Estates in 2015. The couple spent an amaz­ing 70 years of marriage together and raised five children—Carol, Steve, Rolly, Connie and Carla.

In the early years on the dairy farm, Virgil enjoyed horses, motorcycling, water fights, and playing Rook. Later he followed football and baseball, and played cards and Pegs and Jokers with his family and friends. He and Avis enjoyed six years of win­tering in Mission, Texas. Virgil served as an elder at the Marshall Evangeli­cal Free Church and was active with the Gideons and participated in the prison ministry. Virgil’s good humor and outgoing friendliness will certainly be missed.

Virgil entered his Heav­enly home on Monday, Oct. 10 in Marshall at the age of 88 years, nine months and 14 days. Blessed be his memory.

Virgil is survived by his wife Avis Bedow of Mar­shall; five children—Carol (and Rodney) Glidewell of Pipestone, Steve (and Diane) Bedow of Lewis­ville, Texas, Rolly (and Lois) Bedow of Tyler, Con­nie (and Will) Weiss of Rochester, and Carla (and Mike) Spanger of Athens, Georgia; thirteen grand­children—Lynn Glidewell, Scot Glidewell, Ryan (and Heather) Glidewell, Tim (and Sandy) Bedow, Kurt (and Nicki) Bedow, Mi­chael Bedow, Dan (and Julie) Bedow, Joel (and Vanessa) Bedow, Victoria (and Andy) Taylor, Alex Weiss, Amy (and David) Rubin, Jared (and Lacey) McChesney, and Savannah Spranger; 29 great-grand­children and another on the way; siblings—Drusil­la Pederson, Reva Rode, Betty Hulsebus, Loretta Brand, Ronald (and Jean­nette) Bedow, Shirley (and John) Kor, and Dennis Bedow; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lila Bedow, infant brother Loren Bedow, brother Roger Bedow, and great-granddaughter Me­gan Bedow.

