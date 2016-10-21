Council meets in special session



Councilperson Ivan Petersen assumed the role of Acting Mayor at Friday evening’s special meeting of the Tyler City Council.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler City Council held a special meeting on Friday, Oct. 14 at the fire hall. Absent from the meeting were Mayor Merv Peterson and Council-person Erick Harper. Council­person Ivan Petersen served as Acting Mayor in Peterson’s absence.

City Administrator Robert Wolfington relayed corre­spondence to the council from Kullen Stanek of Beck Agency on the Summary of Coverage issued by the League of Min­nesota Cities Insurance Trust. The previous policy was auto­matically renewed this month…

