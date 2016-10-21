Council meets in special session
October 21, 2016
Councilperson Ivan Petersen assumed the role of Acting Mayor at Friday evening’s special meeting of the Tyler City Council.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler City Council held a special meeting on Friday, Oct. 14 at the fire hall. Absent from the meeting were Mayor Merv Peterson and Council-person Erick Harper. Councilperson Ivan Petersen served as Acting Mayor in Peterson’s absence.
City Administrator Robert Wolfington relayed correspondence to the council from Kullen Stanek of Beck Agency on the Summary of Coverage issued by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. The previous policy was automatically renewed this month…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |