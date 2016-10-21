Ekema to compete in Minnesota Distinguished Young Women finals



RTR Student will compete as “at large” contestant

By Mark Wilmes

Grace Ekema of Tyler will be participating in the Distin­guished Young Women of Min­nesota State Finals this weekend in Eden Prairie. The competi­tion, formerly known as Amer­ica’s Junior Miss, was founded in 1958, changing to the present title in 2010. The final event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22. Grace arrived for State Week on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will be there through Sunday, Oct. 23. Ekema will join two other state finalists: Abigail Hansen of Owa­tonna and Nowelle Worstman of Mantorville. State Program Co­ordinator Amy Clarke said the girls will have a full schedule of activities.

“During her time at state, many hours will be spent in re­hearsals,” Clarke said. “The state finalists will also volunteer and participate in events throughout the week.”

Ekema said she was thankful to be able to participate, even though Tyler no longer has a competition in town.

