Food for Kidz volunteers fill The Rock

By Mark Wilmes

A total of 280 volunteers showed up on Sunday at The Rock to participate in the Food for Kidz packaging event on Sun­day that was hosted by the Alli­ance Church of Tyler. The volun­teers packaged 7,352 fortified rice/soy protein meal packages through donations that totaled $9,532.

The volunteers represented all ages working side-by-side and represented 21 different re­gional organizations. The group also packaged rice and bean packages that would go to seven area food shelves.

Alliance Church Pastor Wayde Kenneke said volunteers were also able to sample the meals so they knew exactly what they were shipping off, and said it was an uplifting experience for many.

