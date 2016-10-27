County approves law enforcement agreement with City of Hendricks
October 27, 2016
Hendricks City Administrator David Blees, left, and Sheriff Chad Meester spoke with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners about the revised law enforcement agreement.
By Tammy Mathison
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners reviewed the revised Law Enforcement Agreement between the City of Hendricks and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, noting the changes that had been made. Hendricks City Administrator David Blees and Hendricks City Attorney John Engels worked with Sheriff Chad Meester to create the revised agreement. The agreement had been approved by the Hendricks City Council prior to the meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.
Changes included the clarification of how much time will be spent on Hendricks-related law enforcement, as this was not spelled out in the first agreement, which has been in place for the last five years. Under the new agreement, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department will spend 10 hours per week on Hendricks-related law enforcement.
