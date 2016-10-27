Florence Beck

Nov. 3, 1927 – Oct. 17, 2016

Memorial service for Florence “Flo” Beck will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at First English Lu­theran Church in Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ridgeview Hospice (Tyler), Lutheran Social Services, the Tyler Food Shelf or a charity of your choice are preferred.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line registry and condolences may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Florence Arlene “Flo” Beck, age 88, formerly of Tyler, passed away Oct. 17 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.

Flo was born in Wor­thington on Nov. 3, 1927 to Jodie and Katherine (Pfeil) Anderson. She was raised on a farm in Fulda and graduated from Fulda High School. After gradu­ation, she attended Gusta­vus Adolphus College and the Minnesota School of Business. She then worked at McKesson and Robbins Pharmaceuticals.

On Oct. 16, 1948 she married Wayne Beck. They relocated several times as Wayne established his ca­reer in the insurance busi­ness. They moved to Tyler in 1961 when Wayne pur­chased the Sondergaard Insurance Agency.

Flo’s life was centered on her family, raising four children and supporting Wayne and her kids in all their activities. She had a gift for music and was the church organist for several congregations, including First English in Tyler. Flo was an avid bridge player and golfer for many years and loved the challenge of her daily crossword puz­zles. She was a passionate follower of all things foot­ball. She also enjoyed her happy hours with a glass of wine and a circle of good friends or family. The highlight of her year was the time spent together on family vacations or holi­day gatherings. Flo moved to Brainerd in 2013 and resided in Plymouth after June of this year.

Flo is preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents, her brothers Loren, Glenn and Harry, and her sister Phyllis. She is survived by Sue of Brainerd, Don (Keri) of Maple Grove, Janis (Rick) Anderson of New Hope, and Jim (Ann) of Midland, Michigan. She is also sur­vived by her grandchil­dren—Justin, Alyssa and Maddi Anderson, Megan Beck Kohls, Travis and Sarah Beck, Hannah and Haley Beck.