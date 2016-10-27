Knights fall to Lancers, 42-28 in season final
October 27, 2016
Knight Carter Hansen brings down a Canby runner during last week’s loss to the Lancers.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Football Team played the Canby Lancers tough during the final game for both teams, but in the end the Lancers had more points on the scoreboard.
The Lancers would score two touchdowns in the first quarter and another score early in the second quarter to make their margin 21 points.
The Knights didn’t give up. Chris Muecke, from his QB position, would run into the endzone from three yards out for the first RTR score. Later in the quarter, Jayden Strand would go 63 yards on a double reserve to the promised land. Muecke would get the two-point conversion for a score of 21-14.
