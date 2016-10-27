Knights fall to Lancers, 42-28 in season final



Knight Carter Hansen brings down a Canby runner during last week’s loss to the Lancers.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Team played the Canby Lanc­ers tough during the final game for both teams, but in the end the Lancers had more points on the score­board.

The Lancers would score two touchdowns in the first quarter and another score early in the second quarter to make their mar­gin 21 points.

The Knights didn’t give up. Chris Muecke, from his QB position, would run into the endzone from three yards out for the first RTR score. Later in the quarter, Jayden Strand would go 63 yards on a double reserve to the promised land. Muecke would get the two-point conversion for a score of 21-14.

