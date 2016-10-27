Lady Knights end regular season with win over Edgerton

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Volleyball Knights finished the 2016 regular season with a winning re­cord as they survived in Edgerton with a four-set victory. The scores of the sets were 21-25, 25-8, 25-22 and 26-24.

The Lady Knights, after an exciting match with the Wabasso Rabbits on Mon­day, came out flat against the Number 9-seeded Edg­erton Flying Dutchmen on Tuesday. The first set saw the home team Dutchmen roar to a six-point lead when the score was 14-8. The Lady Knights called a timeout, which seemed to help some. They would close the gap to one point on two different occasions, but the home team held on for the first set.

