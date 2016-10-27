Lady Knights fall to Rabbits in five-set affair last Monday

By Jim Kopel

The RTR volleyball squad once again played a very good volleyball team close last Monday. The Lady Knights traveled to Wa­basso to battle the Rabbits. The Rabbits had clinched a share of the Tomahawk Conference last week. The home team had to win the last two sets to come out with the hard-fought win. The scores of the five sets were 25-18, 21-25, 14-25, 25-16 and finally 16-14 in the deciding fifth set.

Coach Brown was quite satisfied with her Lady Knights. “Yes, we could just as well won this match. We had our chances all night. A better set here or there or a block at the net could have turned the tide in our favor. We might have to play them again soon.”

