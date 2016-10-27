Lady Knights move on to Monte in volleyball



RTR’s No. 3 Lexi Wendland (pictured top) and No. 6 Tina Haroldson (pictured below) each finished the game with 12 kills during Monday’s tournament match-up with the Hendricks Grizzlies.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Volleyball Team will move on to Montevi­deo this Friday with a re­turn match with the Num­ber 3 seed, the Wabasso Rabbits. The Lady Knights swept the Hendricks Griz­zlies this past Monday. The scores were 25-15, 25-14 and 25-13.

The first set saw the Lady Knights, with Kal­leigh Carr serving, score six straight points. Lexi Wendland had five kills during this little run. A kill by Tina Haroldson made the Knights’ margin 11 points when the score was 19-8. The Grizzlies would make their final push of the set when they would score six straight points to make the score 19-14. A kill by Courtney Petersen stopped the run. Kylea Baartman followed with another kill. A couple of Grizzly errors provided enough help to win the first set. Wendland had seven kills to lead the of­fensive effort.

