Lady Knights move on to Monte in volleyball
October 27, 2016
RTR’s No. 3 Lexi Wendland (pictured top) and No. 6 Tina Haroldson (pictured below) each finished the game with 12 kills during Monday’s tournament match-up with the Hendricks Grizzlies.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Volleyball Team will move on to Montevideo this Friday with a return match with the Number 3 seed, the Wabasso Rabbits. The Lady Knights swept the Hendricks Grizzlies this past Monday. The scores were 25-15, 25-14 and 25-13.
The first set saw the Lady Knights, with Kalleigh Carr serving, score six straight points. Lexi Wendland had five kills during this little run. A kill by Tina Haroldson made the Knights’ margin 11 points when the score was 19-8. The Grizzlies would make their final push of the set when they would score six straight points to make the score 19-14. A kill by Courtney Petersen stopped the run. Kylea Baartman followed with another kill. A couple of Grizzly errors provided enough help to win the first set. Wendland had seven kills to lead the offensive effort.
