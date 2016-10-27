RTR school board weighs business, bus service decisions



RTR Board Member and SWEC representative Craig Hess reported that a request has been made to the dissolve the joint powers board and start over.

By Mark Wilmes

Interim Superin­tendent Dick Orcutt brought to the attention of the board some major changes that will need to be addressed in the near future. The district will be losing two long-time employees to re­tirement in the next few months. Bus Supervisor Leon Sand and Business Manager Dave Lehnhoff will both be leaving their positions. Orcutt said the district will need to evaluate the dis­trict’s bus service to de­cide whether to contract for bus services for the buses currently owned (in addition to the cur­rent contract with Tyler Bus Service) or continue with a replacement for Sand, who also has been serving as mechanic and director for all transpor­tation services.

Orcutt proposed the hiring of Watson Con­sulting to conduct the evaluation of the bus service, as well as an of­fice portion that would help maximize financial aid resources.

