RTR school board weighs business, bus service decisions
October 27, 2016
RTR Board Member and SWEC representative Craig Hess reported that a request has been made to the dissolve the joint powers board and start over.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt brought to the attention of the board some major changes that will need to be addressed in the near future. The district will be losing two long-time employees to retirement in the next few months. Bus Supervisor Leon Sand and Business Manager Dave Lehnhoff will both be leaving their positions. Orcutt said the district will need to evaluate the district’s bus service to decide whether to contract for bus services for the buses currently owned (in addition to the current contract with Tyler Bus Service) or continue with a replacement for Sand, who also has been serving as mechanic and director for all transportation services.
Orcutt proposed the hiring of Watson Consulting to conduct the evaluation of the bus service, as well as an office portion that would help maximize financial aid resources.
