Voters will go to the polls Nov. 8

By Mark Wilmes

Election 2016 is nearly upon us as voters will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to choose a full slate of candidates from President to city officials.

In the City of Tyler, Mayor Merv Peterson will not be running for re-election. Brad Wojahn and Gregory Peter will be on the ballot for Mayor. There are two openings on the Tyler City Council, with five candidates on the ballot: George Ruhmann, Kenneth Jensen, Cricket Raschke (Incumbent), Scott Dressen and Karen Meyers. Incumbent Councilperson Ivan Petersen has also indicated he is running as a write-in candidate.

