“A Christmas Carol” opens next week at the Opera House



Stu Melby of Brookings, SD will star at Ebenezer Scrooge in the Lake Benton Opera House production of “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” opening next week.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A cast and crew of over 50 area residents will be coming together to present the musical version of Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol” beginning Nov. 10. The show will star Stu Melby of Brookings, South Dakota as Ebenezer Scrooge; Dr. Steven Snow of Tyler as the Ghost of Jacob Marley; Alan Riedel of Brookings as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Crystal Enga of Marshall as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Kathy Wilmes of Tyler as the Ghost of Christmas Future; Ryan Juutilainen of Marshall and Sara Vogt of Florence as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig; Tom Schmitt of Porter and Heather Estey of Balaton as Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit; Caleb Thul of Balaton as Tiny Tim; and Peter Engels of Ivanhoe and Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton as Teenage Ebenezer and Emily. Graham Dinnel of Lake Benton will play the part of Young Ebenezer. The show is under the direction of Mark Wilmes of Tyler.

Show dates are Nov. 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13, 19, 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 507-368-4620 or going to www.lakebentonoperahouse.org.