Election Day finally arriving

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A long and brutal presidential campaign will find some closure on Tuesday, Nov. 8 as the nation will go to the polls. In addition to casting votes for a presidential candidate, Tyler voters will also be voting for U.S. Representative, Minnesota constitutional amendments, judicial offices, state senator, state representative, soil and water conservation district supervisors, mayor and city council.

For the full story and voting place information, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.