Florence Beck
November 4, 2016
Nov. 3, 1927 – Oct. 17, 2016
Memorial service for Florence “Flo” Beck will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ridgeview Hospice (Tyler), Lutheran Social Services, the Tyler Food Shelf or a charity of your choice are preferred.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler.
She passed away Oct. 17 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.