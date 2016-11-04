Florence Beck

Nov. 3, 1927 – Oct. 17, 2016

Memorial service for Florence “Flo” Beck will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memori­als to Ridgeview Hospice (Tyler), Lutheran Social Services, the Tyler Food Shelf or a charity of your choice are preferred.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line registry and condolences may be found at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

She passed away Oct. 17 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.