Knights lose to Knights in football action, 33-12

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights traveled to Sleepy Eye last Tuesday to battle the Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Knights in playoff action. The home team Knights had 21 total juniors and seniors on their roster, while the RTR Knights dressed only seven juniors and seniors for this game. Once again, the experience and size difference hurt the Knights of RTR. The Knights of Sleepy Eye pow­ered their way running the ball through the RTR in­terior defense whenever they wanted.

The RTR Knights actual­ly had the initial first down of the game when Jake Fis­cher and Jayden Strand combined for 11 yards, However, a fumble turned the ball over to the home team. After a exchange of punts, the home team got on the scoreboard with a seven-yard run. The extra points made the score 7-0 which was the first quar­ter score.

