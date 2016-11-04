Lady Knights volleyball fall to Rabbits in four sets

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Montevideo gym was very noisy as the RTR Lady Knights and the Wa­basso Rabbits battled back and forth in the quarterfi­nal round of volleyball ac­tion last Friday. In the end the Rabbits would advance to the next round with a four-set win. The scores were 25-23, 25-18, 23-25 and 25-15.

The first set saw the Rabbits ahead when the Knights answered with a run to cut their deficit to one point. The Lady Knights tied the set at 21 and 23 before the Rabbits would win by scoring the final two points.

