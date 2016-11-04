Lady Knights volleyball fall to Rabbits in four sets
November 4, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Montevideo gym was very noisy as the RTR Lady Knights and the Wabasso Rabbits battled back and forth in the quarterfinal round of volleyball action last Friday. In the end the Rabbits would advance to the next round with a four-set win. The scores were 25-23, 25-18, 23-25 and 25-15.
The first set saw the Rabbits ahead when the Knights answered with a run to cut their deficit to one point. The Lady Knights tied the set at 21 and 23 before the Rabbits would win by scoring the final two points.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.