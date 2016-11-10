Area residents bring “A Christmas Carol” to life



Pictured from left are Josh Reese of Tyler, Graham Petersen of Tyler, Noah Greer of Lake Benton, Joe Dagel of Lake Wilson, Arthur Finzen of Lake Benton (behind Dagel), Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton, Stu Melby of Brookings, South Dakota (Scrooge), Tom Schmitt of Porter (Bob Cratchit) and Eric Fish of Lake Benton in a scene from “A Christmas Carol.”

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Christmas will arrive a bit early this year for some, as the Lake Benton Opera House will present the retelling of the classic Charles Dickens story, “A Christmas Carol.” The production opens for a 10-show run, beginning Thursday, Nov. 10 and closing on Nov. 20.

Tom Schmitt of Porter will be playing the part of Tiny Tim’s father, Bob Cratchit. Schmitt will be familiar to Opera House regulars after playing the part of the Cowardly Lion in the “Wizard of Oz” in 2014 and as Lazar Wolf last year in “Fiddler on the Roof.” Schmitt admits that the show is a big time commitment and a long round trip from Porter, but he couldn’t resist the draw.

