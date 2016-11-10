Dickie Mortland

March 23, 1939 – Nov. 7, 2016

Memorial service for Dickie “Dick” Mortland, age 77 of Tyler, will be Saturday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visita­tion is Friday, 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery in Tyler.

He died Monday at Adri­an Country Living Cottages in Adrian.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line registry and condolences may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com.