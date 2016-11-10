Helen Bruhn

Nov. 7, 1909 – Nov. 4, 2016

Funeral services for Hel­en Bruhn, age 106 of Tyler, formerly of Lake Benton, will be Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. at the Lake Benton United Methodist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Memo­rial Hill Cemetery at Lake Benton.

She died Friday, Nov. 4 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel of Lake Benton, Minnesota. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.