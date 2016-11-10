Helen Bruhn
Nov. 7, 1909 – Nov. 4, 2016
Funeral services for Helen Bruhn, age 106 of Tyler, formerly of Lake Benton, will be Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. at the Lake Benton United Methodist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery at Lake Benton.
She died Friday, Nov. 4 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel of Lake Benton, Minnesota. Send on-line condolences at www. hartquistfuneral.com.