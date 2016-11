The Tyler City Council met in special session Friday evening to accept the resignation of Deputy Clerk Barb Powell. The meeting, which lasted only 10 minutes, also included a motion to advertise to fill the position. Pictured from left are City Attorney Glen Petersen, City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Mayor Merv Peterson, and Councilpersons Erick Harper, Ivan Petersen, Cricket Raschke and Tim Sanderson.

Filed under Community, Government