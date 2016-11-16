Anyone for a little soccer?



Ali Rutz with Jim and Joyce.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

Some 40 years ago a Tyler School Board mem­ber told me that football was getting too expen­sive and in five years ev­eryone in this area of the state would be replacing football for soccer as a fall sport. Well, here it is, 40 years later and football is still quite popular.

Yes, soccer is becom­ing quite a popular sport, especially in the larger schools up in the Twin Cities area. One player who is enjoying the sport very much is Alison Rutz, who plays for Mankato West. Alison, also known as Ali to her teammates, is a freshman on the Mankato team. Alison is the daughter of Steve and Kari Rutz. Grandparents are Jim and Joyce Jensen of Tyler and Del and Pat Rutz of Balaton.

