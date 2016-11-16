Anyone for a little soccer?
November 16, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Some 40 years ago a Tyler School Board member told me that football was getting too expensive and in five years everyone in this area of the state would be replacing football for soccer as a fall sport. Well, here it is, 40 years later and football is still quite popular.
Yes, soccer is becoming quite a popular sport, especially in the larger schools up in the Twin Cities area. One player who is enjoying the sport very much is Alison Rutz, who plays for Mankato West. Alison, also known as Ali to her teammates, is a freshman on the Mankato team. Alison is the daughter of Steve and Kari Rutz. Grandparents are Jim and Joyce Jensen of Tyler and Del and Pat Rutz of Balaton.
