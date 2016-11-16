Feb. 26, 1929 – Nov. 9, 2016

Memorial services for Caroline DeGrote, age 87 of Russell, were Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m. at Grace First Parish in Russell. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Buri­al was in the Russell City Cemetery.

She died Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements were provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Jo­hansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Caroline Laura DeGrote was born to John and Lena (Van Roekel) Schel­haas on Feb. 26, 1929 on a farm near Edgerton. On June 14, 1951 Caroline was united in marriage to Henry DeGrote in Edg­erton.

Caroline is survived by her children—Gerald (Kitty) DeGrote of Hast­ings, Sharon DeGrote of Orlando, Florida, Darla Winkelhorst (Loren) of West Bend, Iowa, and Beth DeGrote (Rob Hurd) of Sioux Falls, South Da­kota; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers Jacob Schel­haas (Gladys) of Jasper and Nelvin Schelhaas of Luverne; sister Laura Posthuma of Florida and brother-in-law Gary Posthuma of Lake Wil­son; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry, her parents, and sister Janice Posthuma.