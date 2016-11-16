Caroline DeGrote
Feb. 26, 1929 – Nov. 9, 2016
Memorial services for Caroline DeGrote, age 87 of Russell, were Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m. at Grace First Parish in Russell. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial was in the Russell City Cemetery.
She died Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.
Arrangements were provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral. com.
Caroline Laura DeGrote was born to John and Lena (Van Roekel) Schelhaas on Feb. 26, 1929 on a farm near Edgerton. On June 14, 1951 Caroline was united in marriage to Henry DeGrote in Edgerton.
Caroline is survived by her children—Gerald (Kitty) DeGrote of Hastings, Sharon DeGrote of Orlando, Florida, Darla Winkelhorst (Loren) of West Bend, Iowa, and Beth DeGrote (Rob Hurd) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers Jacob Schelhaas (Gladys) of Jasper and Nelvin Schelhaas of Luverne; sister Laura Posthuma of Florida and brother-in-law Gary Posthuma of Lake Wilson; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry, her parents, and sister Janice Posthuma.