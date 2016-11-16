Council exploring wellness program for city employees
Chris Determan of Tyler was on hand at last week’s Tyler City Council meeting to discuss a wellness plan for city employees.
By Mark Wilmes
The November Tyler City Council regular meeting was held Thursday, Nov. 10. Chris Determan was on hand to talk to the council about an on-site wellness program available to city employees through Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Southwest/West Central Cooperative (SW/WC) in Marshall. Determan and Skylar Schwartz manage LifeFit in Tyler. Determan said that over the past few months he has been contacting area businesses about helping to limit workers compensation claims. He explained that the program helps identify particular physical problems with individual employees and will help provide a personalized rehabilitation program that will ultimately reduce injury rates on the job.
“It will also give lifestyle choices that will promote healthier employees,” Determan explained.
