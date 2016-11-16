March 20, 1965 – Nov. 9, 2016

Dale Halsne, age 51 of Ruthton, died Wednesday, Nov. 9. Funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Ruthton. Visita­tion was Sunday, Nov. 13, 2-6 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial followed the service in the Holland Cemetery in Holland.

Dale Earl Halsne was born March 20, 1965 to Richard and Jean Halsne in Tyler. He was raised on the farm near Ruthton. He attended school in Ruth­ton and graduated from high school in 1983. After completing his education, he farmed with his father and worked at Bayliner in Pipestone. One evening he met Kris Hammer at the Showboat, and on June 13, 1987 the two were united in marriage at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Flan­dreau, South Dakota. After the birth of their daughter Megan in 1988, the family moved to Bemidji. While living there, Dale worked for Exhaust Pros, which he managed for about four years. In 1995 the family moved back to the Ruth­ton area and he worked for SK&D Construction for 21 years. In 2000, they pur­chased their home in Ruth­ton and have lived there ever since. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Dale passed away at the age of 51 years, seven months and 19 days.

Dale attended Peace Lu­theran Church in Ruthton. He was a kind and com­passionate person who always had a special smile and laugh. Dale was a homebody; he was a hard worker but he played hard, too. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed making plans with them, whether it was to have a bonfire or grill. His grand­children meant the world to him; they will surely miss their “Papa.”

Dale is lovingly remem­bered by his wife of 29 years, Kris of Ruthton; one daughter, Megan (Shawn) Obr of Yankton, South Da­kota; two grandchildren, Jakobi Halsne and Drayden Obr; his parents Jean (Bill) Alderson of Ruthton and Richard Halsne of Tyler; his father- and mother-in-law Norman and Marion Ham­mer of Flandreau, South Dakota; seven siblings— Randy (Judy) Halsne of Jo­liet, Illinois, David Halsne of Woodstock, Lori Halsne of Luverne, Scott Alderson of Holland, Brenda (Dave) Kellen of Woodstock, Todd (Jenny) Alderson of Lake Benton, and Shelly Gylling of Holland; one brother-in-law, Brian (Tammie) Ham­mer of Flandreau, South Dakota; and many loving nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by one infant son, Justin Dale Halsne, and his grandpar­ents.