Dickie Mortland
November 16, 2016
Memorial service for Dickie “Dick” Mortland, age 77 of Tyler, was Saturday, Nov. 12 at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Interment was at Hope Cemetery in Tyler.
He died Monday at Adrian Country Living Cottages in Adrian.
Dickie James “Dick” Mortland was born March 23, 1939 to John and Hazel (Halsne) Mortland in Tyler. He was baptized June 25, 1939 at Lake Wilson Lutheran Church, and confirmed in 1953 at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. He attended school in Tyler, graduating from Tyler High School in 1957. After graduation he began his lifelong career of trucking. While driving for Schak Trucking he covered most of the United States.
On May 25, 2007 Dick married Shirley Thompson at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. They made their home in Tyler. He became a resident at Adrian Country Living Cottages in Adrian in August 2012. There, on Monday, Nov. 7, Dick died at the age of 77.
Dick was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his life’s work of trucking and helping local farmers, as well as visiting and having coffee with folks.
Dick is lovingly remembered by his wife Shirley of Tyler; his brother Leon (Marilyn) Mortland of Ruthton; his stepson Kevin Thompson of Woburn, Massachusetts; his nephew Mike (Molly) Mortland of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his niece Susan (Darek) Evans of San Diego, California; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Blessed be his memory.