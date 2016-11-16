Dickie Mortland

March 23, 1939 – Nov. 7, 2016

Memorial service for Dickie “Dick” Mortland, age 77 of Tyler, was Sat­urday, Nov. 12 at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Interment was at Hope Cemetery in Tyler.

He died Monday at Adri­an Country Living Cottages in Adrian.

Arrangements were pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Tyler. On-line registry and condolences may be found at www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Dickie James “Dick” Mortland was born March 23, 1939 to John and Ha­zel (Halsne) Mortland in Tyler. He was baptized June 25, 1939 at Lake Wil­son Lutheran Church, and confirmed in 1953 at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. He attended school in Tyler, graduating from Tyler High School in 1957. After graduation he began his lifelong career of trucking. While driving for Schak Trucking he covered most of the United States.

On May 25, 2007 Dick married Shirley Thomp­son at St. Dionysius Catho­lic Church in Tyler. They made their home in Tyler. He became a resident at Adrian Country Living Cot­tages in Adrian in August 2012. There, on Monday, Nov. 7, Dick died at the age of 77.

Dick was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He enjoyed his life’s work of trucking and helping local farmers, as well as visiting and having coffee with folks.

Dick is lovingly remem­bered by his wife Shirley of Tyler; his brother Leon (Marilyn) Mortland of Ruthton; his stepson Kev­in Thompson of Woburn, Massachusetts; his neph­ew Mike (Molly) Mortland of Sioux Falls, South Dako­ta; his niece Susan (Darek) Evans of San Diego, Cali­fornia; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Blessed be his memory.