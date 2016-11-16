Lake Shaokatan Improvement District approved by County Board
November 16, 2016
By Tammy Mathison
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve the formation of the Lake Shaokatan Improvement District.
A final public hearing had been held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, during which the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted on the approval of the District, and appointed Ray Bullerman, Jim Eidem, Mark Gawarecki, Allen Regnier, Harvey Suhr, John Thomsen and Deborah VanOverbeke to the Lake Shaokatan Lake Improvement District Board.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.