New faces will join council in January

The Tyler City Council will have a new look in January with 60 percent of the positions being filled with new faces. In the race for mayor, Greg Peter defeated Brad Wojahn by a 295-229 count. In the race for city council, Scott Dressen received 252 votes with Kenny Jensen garnering 231. Incumbent Cricket Raschke will be done at the end of the year after falling short with 193 votes, followed by Karen Meyers with 128 and George Ruhmann with 118. There were 80 write-in votes. Mayor Merv Peterson did not run for reelection and will not return. Raschke and Ivan Petersen will end their terms at the end of the year.

Greg Peter



Scott Dressen



Kenny Jensen