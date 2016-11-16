May 25, 1919 – Nov. 9, 2016

Pearl Rupp, age 97 of Tyler, formerly of Ruthton and Pipestone, died peace­fully on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. A private family graveside service was held at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Ruthton.

Arrangements were with the Hartquist Funeral Home-Utoft Johansen Cha­pel in Tyler. Please visit www.hartquistfuneral. com to sign an online reg­istry.

Pearl Vendella Rupp was born to Frances Phil­lip and Mathilda Hansena (Pederson) Anderson on May 25, 1919 in Flaxville, Montana. When she was eight years old, she moved with her parents to Bala­ton, where she was raised and attended school. She was confirmed at Skan­dia Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sept. 4, 1932. She graduated from Mur­ray County Rural School in 1935. In 1939, she moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and worked as a waitress there. On Feb. 17, 1946 she was united in marriage to Clarence Rupp on the home farm in Skandia Township, near Balaton. Following their marriage, they lived in Ruthton, where Pearl raised their eight children. Clarence preceded her in death on May 16, 1974. In November 2002 Pearl moved to Pipestone and in January 2016, she became a resident of Sunrise Man­or Nursing Home in Tyler. There, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Pearl died at the age of 97.

Pearl was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Ruthton. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and gar­dening.

She is lovingly remem­bered by her eight chil­dren—Allen (Dora) Rupp of St. Peter, Michael (Val) Rupp of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Linda Vos of Sha­kopee, Steve (Kathy) Rupp of Ruthton, Jeffrey (Jen­nifer) Rupp of Richmond, Kentucky, Pam (John) Bak­ker of Tyler, Kathy (John) Stadtherr of Savage, and Dawn (Jeff) Manderscheid of Pipestone; 17 grandchil­dren; 22 great-grandchil­dren; and one sister, Opal Jensen of Greely, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, her par­ents, her grandson Lucas, her brothers Leon, Vernon and Selmer Anderson, her sister Luella Lewis, and her son-in-law Marvin Vos.