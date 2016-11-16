Pearl Rupp
November 16, 2016
Pearl Rupp, age 97 of Tyler, formerly of Ruthton and Pipestone, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. A private family graveside service was held at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Ruthton.
Arrangements were with the Hartquist Funeral Home-Utoft Johansen Chapel in Tyler. Please visit www.hartquistfuneral. com to sign an online registry.
Pearl Vendella Rupp was born to Frances Phillip and Mathilda Hansena (Pederson) Anderson on May 25, 1919 in Flaxville, Montana. When she was eight years old, she moved with her parents to Balaton, where she was raised and attended school. She was confirmed at Skandia Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sept. 4, 1932. She graduated from Murray County Rural School in 1935. In 1939, she moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and worked as a waitress there. On Feb. 17, 1946 she was united in marriage to Clarence Rupp on the home farm in Skandia Township, near Balaton. Following their marriage, they lived in Ruthton, where Pearl raised their eight children. Clarence preceded her in death on May 16, 1974. In November 2002 Pearl moved to Pipestone and in January 2016, she became a resident of Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. There, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Pearl died at the age of 97.
Pearl was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Ruthton. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and gardening.
She is lovingly remembered by her eight children—Allen (Dora) Rupp of St. Peter, Michael (Val) Rupp of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Linda Vos of Shakopee, Steve (Kathy) Rupp of Ruthton, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Rupp of Richmond, Kentucky, Pam (John) Bakker of Tyler, Kathy (John) Stadtherr of Savage, and Dawn (Jeff) Manderscheid of Pipestone; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Opal Jensen of Greely, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her grandson Lucas, her brothers Leon, Vernon and Selmer Anderson, her sister Luella Lewis, and her son-in-law Marvin Vos.