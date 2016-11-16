Veterans honored throughout region



Friday morning, Nov. 11, Tyler Legion members went to Sunrise Manor Nursing Home for a short program. The Legionnaires, accompanied by Jess Guida, sang the official songs of the five branches of the military.



Ruthton Legionnaires Curt Baartman, left, and Darwin Sietsema Retire the Colors after the Nov. 11 Veterans Day program at RTR Elementary School in Ruthton.



RTR Middle School students reciting the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday morning in Russell.



Retiring of the Colors by A.C. Hansen Post 185 Legion members Larry Myers and Sandy Hanson Friday afternoon at the RTR High School gymnasium.

