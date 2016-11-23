City council meets in special session



Head Election Judge Alvina Welgraven was on hand at last week’s special Tyler City Council meeting to answer questions about the Election Day process.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler City Council met on Nov. 15 to canvass the 2016 General Election results. City Administrator Robert Wolfington reported to the council that 561 residents voted. In the mayoral race, as reported last week, Greg Peter received the most votes with 295. Brad Wojahn received 229 votes with a total of 15 write-ins. For the position of city council, voters were to vote for two. Votes were cast as follows: George Ruhmann received 118 votes, Kenneth Jensen 231 votes, Cricket Raschke 193 votes, Scott Dressen 252 votes, Karen Meyers 128 votes and there were 80 write-in votes. The council voted to approve the election results. Council-person Erick Harper was absent for the meeting.

