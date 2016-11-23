County budget review
November 23, 2016
Curt Madsen of the Lincoln County Fair Board, left, spoke with the Lincoln County Commissioners at their last meeting.
By Tammy Mathison
Budget review was the item of the day at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.
Lincoln County Engineer Dave Halbersma said there was nothing to change on the Highway Department’s budget, adding that the biggest thing is fuel prices, noting they have been going down each year and he anticipates them to be what they were last year. Commissioner Mic VanDeVere asked about the building in Tyler. Halbersma said he is looking into sizes and prices and plans to come back to the board with that information. Halbersma said the building will not impact the 2017 budget.
