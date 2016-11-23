Haroldson, Christensen, and Wendland make Conference Volleyball
November 23, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Camden Conference volleyball squads were recently announced. The RTR Lady Knights had three players who were so honored on the south part of the conference.
Tina Haroldson and Mya Christensen were named to the first team from the south half of the conference. Both of these girls were very important to the Lady Knights having a winning season…
