Haroldson, Christensen, and Wendland make Conference Volleyball

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Camden Confer­ence volleyball squads were recently announced. The RTR Lady Knights had three players who were so honored on the south part of the conference.

Tina Haroldson and Mya Christensen were named to the first team from the south half of the confer­ence. Both of these girls were very important to the Lady Knights having a win­ning season…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.