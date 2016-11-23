Lady Knights hope to win more in new season

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights hope to improve their bas­ketball record from a year ago as they practice for the coming season. Head Coach Josh Fredrickson plus his assistant, the old one, Mr. Mikkelsen, will try to put the right combi­nations together to form a winning unit. Mr. Chris Shaffer will help these two, especially Mikkelsen, with the ninth grade team. The Lady Knights will try to improve on a record of 9-19 from a year ago

The key losses from a year ago are Ashlynn Wabeke, Bailey Possail and Sara Weber. Wabeke was the team’s leading scorer last year.

