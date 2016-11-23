Lady Knights hope to win more in new season
November 23, 2016
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Lady Knights hope to improve their basketball record from a year ago as they practice for the coming season. Head Coach Josh Fredrickson plus his assistant, the old one, Mr. Mikkelsen, will try to put the right combinations together to form a winning unit. Mr. Chris Shaffer will help these two, especially Mikkelsen, with the ninth grade team. The Lady Knights will try to improve on a record of 9-19 from a year ago
The key losses from a year ago are Ashlynn Wabeke, Bailey Possail and Sara Weber. Wabeke was the team’s leading scorer last year.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.