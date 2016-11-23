Martha Dunteman

Dec. 30, 1929 -Nov. 15, 2016

Martha Madsen Dunte­man, age 86 of Balaton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Colonial Manor in Balaton. Funeral servic­es were 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Balaton with visi­tation starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until the time of service. Inurnment will be in the Arco Cemetery in Arco. The Life Remem­brance Center of Balaton cared for the family.

Martha Madsen Dunte­man was born Dec. 30, 1929 to Lane and Gertrude (Brou­wer) DeVries in Rock Valley, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith and attended school in Rock Valley. Later in life, Mar­tha continued her education and received her GED.

In 1946 Martha was unit­ed in marriage to Richard “Bud” Mulder in Rock Valley, Iowa and to this union four children were born—Joe, Myra, Randy and Starlyn. In 1974 Martha was married to Norman Madsen at The Little Brown Church in Iowa and they made their home in Arco. Norman passed away in 1992. On Feb. 6, 1999 Martha married Loren Dunteman at Trinity Luther­an Church in Balaton. They lived on a farm near Bala­ton for a few years before moving to a home in town. Martha worked for Western Community Action in Mar­shall as a case manager and most recently as a direct care worker for REM of Tyler. She was also on the EDA Board for Lincoln County and in­volved with Bible study and the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls, playing bingo, going to the casino and being Mr. and Mrs. Claus. She loved spend­ing time with her family and going to her grandchildren’s activities.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15 Mar­tha passed away at the Colo­nial Manor in Balaton at the age of 86.

She is survived by her husband Loren Dunteman of Balaton; four children— Joe (Nancy) Mulder of Lake Benton, Myra (Denny) Kronke of Marshall, Randy (Linda) Mulder of Parkston, South Dakota and Starlyn (Mary) Mulder of Marshall; three stepchildren—Lori Beaird of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Michael (Dayna) Dunteman of California and David (Jane) Dunteman of Hartford, South Dakota; grandchildren—Richard and Courtney Mulder, Tra­vis (Samantha) Moon, Jana Moon, Tony (Jackie) Mul­der, Wendy (Mark) Reischl, Chad (Rachel) Mulder, Troy Mulder, Amy (Tanner) Auch, Stacy (Eric) Kemerling and Katelyn (Jordan) Krueger; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchil­dren; seven stepgrandchil­dren and one stepgreat-grandchild; one brother, Bill (Nella) DeVries of Elkton, South Dakota; and many nieces, nephews and cous­ins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her two hus­bands, Richard and Norman, her brother Rich, and three sisters, Ann, Jennie and Nancy.

Blessed be her memory.