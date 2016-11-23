New business to open on Browser Night



Shallyn Dybdahl, owner of El Bell’s Décor & More, which will open for business beginning Browser Night, Friday, Nov. 25.

By Mark Wilmes

A new source for gifts is opening in Tyler, just in time for the holidays. El Bell’s Décor & More will hold their store opening on Browser Night, Nov. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. The new shop, located at 215 W. Bradley, will be offering shoppers hot apple cider and holiday treats while they shop.

Owner Shallyn Dybdahl has spent the last several years working at Tyler Dental but decided it was time to take on a new adventure.

