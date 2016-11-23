RTR School Board hears of dire problems with 1903 building

Orcutt tries to reign in head lice rumors

By Mark Wilmes

Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt spoke on behalf of the Building and Grounds Commit­tee about serious issues with the 1903 building on the high school campus in Tyler, including the smoke stack that exhausts from the furnace. Demolition of the building was included in the con­struction project that was voted down by residents in the district. Orcutt said the issue is not just a matter of knocking down the building.

“That would be easy,” Orcutt said. “For $125,000 that could be knocked down and have it trucked out of here. That build­ing controls alot of things. It con­trols our electricity. All of our plumbing. All of our heat. The power lines are going through there. It all comes right into the center court and goes through.”

He also told the board that the smokestack is falling down from the inside, with reports of bricks falling down the shaft.

