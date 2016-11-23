RTR students in National Honor Society



RTR High School’s National Honor Society members, from left to right in front, are Lexi Wendland, Mya Christensen, Gabby Thooft, Jocelyn Klein, Lacey Barke, Hallie Lingen, Ashley Borchert and advisor Ms. Alissa Moat; in the second row are Maddie Ekema, Jason Honebrink, Jacob Fischer, Lauren Johnson, Johannah Nielsen, Katy Broin, Grace Ekema, Katilynn Jorgensen and Sydney Johansen; and in the back row are Katie Petersen, Evan Swanson, Payton Strand, Jonah Johnson, Landen Buse, Sam Schardin, Josh Reese, Courtney Petersen, Chloe Hess, Alexis Nelson and Stephanie Kuhlman.

Filed under School