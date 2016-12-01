Avera signs new dentist



Dr. Eugene Ingles, DDS

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor @gmail.com

The Avera Medical Group announced this week that they are ex­pecting Dr. Eugene Ingles to be joining the staff at Avera Tyler Dental after the first of the year.

Amber Crowley, Avera Marshall Vice-President of the Medical Group for the Marshall Region, said last week in a phone in­terview that Dr. Ingles has signed on to provide dental service to the clin­ic and is working through the Minnesota licensing process at this time.

