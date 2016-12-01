Avera signs new dentist
December 1, 2016
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor @gmail.com
The Avera Medical Group announced this week that they are expecting Dr. Eugene Ingles to be joining the staff at Avera Tyler Dental after the first of the year.
Amber Crowley, Avera Marshall Vice-President of the Medical Group for the Marshall Region, said last week in a phone interview that Dr. Ingles has signed on to provide dental service to the clinic and is working through the Minnesota licensing process at this time.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.