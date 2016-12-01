Danebod to host annual Christmas celebration—Traditional Danish Christmas



Volunteers decorated the Christmas tree at the Danebod Gym Hall on Sunday afternoon, in preparation for this weekend’s event.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A touch of Denmark returns to Tyler this week as the annual Traditional Danish Christmas and Julebutikker will take place on the Danebod Lutheran Church Campus in Tyler on Saturday, Dec. 3. A full slate of events is scheduled for the afternoon and evening. The event began over 10 years ago as an expansion of the Ladies Christmas Bazaar and has grown steadily over the years.

Everyone is invited for coffee and pastries at the Stone Hall from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.