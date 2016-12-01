Looking to make school lunch seem a little more like home
December 1, 2016
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
A change in the calendar page earlier this month also brought some changes for students in the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton school system. On Nov. 1, a new food service plan went into effect, and early feedback has been mostly positive from an age group who can be a bit finicky with their food choices.
A couple of new developments in the district popped up, necessitating a change. With the coming year-end retirement of Business Manager Dave Lehnhoff, who had also served as RTR’s Food Service Director, and a recent spike in food service costs, changes needed to be made.
