Marlys DePietro
December 1, 2016
Aug. 31, 1938 – Nov. 12, 2016
Memorial services for Marlys DePietro, age 78 of Lake Benton, will be Friday, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Visitation will be Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton.
She died Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. On-line registry may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Marlys Jean DePietro was born Aug. 31, 1938 on a farm near Verdi to Ralph and Bethel (Dial) Rochel. On Feb. 13, 1959 Marlys married James DePietro in Elkton, Maryland.
Marlys is survived by her husband Jim of Lake Benton; her children, David (Romy) DePietro of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Danette DePietro of Columbus, Nebraska; five grandchildren; her siblings—Donna Pierce of Mankato, Dale (Florence) Rochel of Lake Benton, Lyle Rochel (Ellen Christensen) of Tyler, Dennis Rochel of Lake Benton, Gerald (Faye) Rochel of Lake Benton, Sandra (Roger) Sik of Lake Benton, Keith “Butch” Rochel of Lake Benton, Richard (Deanna) Rochel of Florence, Arizona, and Linda Borresen of Lake Benton; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Anthony DeZeeuw, and brothers Ronald and David Rochel.