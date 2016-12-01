Aug. 31, 1938 – Nov. 12, 2016

Memorial services for Marlys DePietro, age 78 of Lake Benton, will be Fri­day, Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Visita­tion will be Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton.

She died Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Pipestone Coun­ty Hospice House in Pip­estone.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. On-line registry may be found at www.hartquistfu­neral.com.

Marlys Jean DePietro was born Aug. 31, 1938 on a farm near Verdi to Ralph and Bethel (Dial) Rochel. On Feb. 13, 1959 Marlys married James DePietro in Elkton, Maryland.

Marlys is survived by her husband Jim of Lake Benton; her children, Da­vid (Romy) DePietro of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Danette DePietro of Co­lumbus, Nebraska; five grandchildren; her sib­lings—Donna Pierce of Mankato, Dale (Florence) Rochel of Lake Benton, Lyle Rochel (Ellen Christensen) of Tyler, Dennis Rochel of Lake Benton, Gerald (Faye) Rochel of Lake Ben­ton, Sandra (Roger) Sik of Lake Benton, Keith “Butch” Rochel of Lake Benton, Richard (Deanna) Rochel of Florence, Arizona, and Linda Borresen of Lake Benton; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Anthony DeZeeuw, and brothers Ronald and Da­vid Rochel.