RTR boys hope to improve on last year’s success

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys basket­ball team of 2015-16 had 12 players who all played about the same amount of time every game. This for­mat allowed the team to post a very solid record of 17-10 for the season. Head Coach Ted Kern is back while his assistants from last year, Darin Gravley and Shay Wabeke, will be at their posts to help in the coaching process.

The Knights lose four starters to graduation. Wyatt Kirk, Dain LaRock, Ryan Fischer and Kaleb Larsen will be missed, but the returnees all have valuable experience from last year.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.