TACC Holiday Lighting Contest returns

The Tyler Area Com­munity Club will again be holding the annual Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest this season. Judg­ing will take place on the evening of Dec. 9. Prizes will be awarded for both in-town and houses in the surrounding country.

Rural residents who would like to be part of the competition should regis­ter your address at South­west Family Chiropractic, or by email at amy_deter­man@hotmail.com before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

The contest is sponsored by the TACC Awards and Recognition Committee.

