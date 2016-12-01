TACC Holiday Lighting Contest returns
December 1, 2016
The Tyler Area Community Club will again be holding the annual Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest this season. Judging will take place on the evening of Dec. 9. Prizes will be awarded for both in-town and houses in the surrounding country.
Rural residents who would like to be part of the competition should register your address at Southwest Family Chiropractic, or by email at amy_determan@hotmail.com before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
The contest is sponsored by the TACC Awards and Recognition Committee.