Be part of Christmas is for Sharing by adopting a family now

Christmas is for Sharing has provided for the basic needs of many families in our communi­ties at Christmas time for more than 17 years. During that time, we have had individuals, fami­lies, Sunday School classes, 4-H groups, churches and other groups give donations or volun­teer each year to buy gifts for family members.

With Christmas coming soon, it is time again to ask community members if they know of a family that would appreciate help with Christmas gifts this year. We use Family Assistance Forms so that we get all the necessary infor­mation we need to buy gifts and then deliver them to the family.

