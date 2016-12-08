Be part of Christmas is for Sharing by adopting a family now
Christmas is for Sharing has provided for the basic needs of many families in our communities at Christmas time for more than 17 years. During that time, we have had individuals, families, Sunday School classes, 4-H groups, churches and other groups give donations or volunteer each year to buy gifts for family members.
With Christmas coming soon, it is time again to ask community members if they know of a family that would appreciate help with Christmas gifts this year. We use Family Assistance Forms so that we get all the necessary information we need to buy gifts and then deliver them to the family.
